Lee Westwood shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
Highlights
Lee Westwood uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Lee Westwood hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 34th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 25 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 24 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Westwood hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Westwood's 198 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
