In his final round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 53rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Streelman's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Streelman's 106 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Streelman chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.