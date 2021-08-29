-
Kevin Na shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
Highlights
Kevin Na dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
Kevin Na hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 19th at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 25 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 21 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Na had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Na chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Na's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Na hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
