In his final round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Kisner tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kisner's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kisner's tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.