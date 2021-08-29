-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell's 24-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keith Mitchell makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 59th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Mitchell's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
