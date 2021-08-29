-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 221-yard par-3 13th, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.
At the 495-yard par-4 15th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 187 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
