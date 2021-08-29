  • Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.