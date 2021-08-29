-
K.H. Lee shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 12th at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lee's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Lee hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 4 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
