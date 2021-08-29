-
Strong putting brings Justin Thomas a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas holes 38-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Justin Thomas makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round tied for 21st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 25 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 24 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Thomas hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Thomas hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Thomas had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
Thomas hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
