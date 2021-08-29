-
Jordan Spieth delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth chips it close to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Spieth finished his round tied for 22nd at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Jordan Spieth had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Spieth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.
