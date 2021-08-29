-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Jon Rahm in the final round at the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm drains 13-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his day tied for 9th at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Rahm's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
