In his final round at the BMW Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 19th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Niemann's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Niemann hit his 256 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 third, Niemann's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.