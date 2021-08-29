-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas holes 16-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 36th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Vegas's 79 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Vegas hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.
-
-