Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak's nice tee shot leads to birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his day tied for 15th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
