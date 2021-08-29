-
Hudson Swafford shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's tight tee shot leads to birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Swafford hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Swafford missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 2 under for the round.
