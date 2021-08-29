-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's tight tee shot leads to birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 45th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 25 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 24 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
-
-