-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 39th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 22 under; Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 21 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 20 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Higgs hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Higgs's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Higgs hit his 104 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's tee shot went 193 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 4 under for the round.
-
-