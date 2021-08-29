-
Harris English delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English sinks a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 16th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 20 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 19 under.
At the par-5 second, Harris English chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Harris English to 2 under for the round.
English hit his tee at the green on the 224-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 4 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 7 under for the round.
