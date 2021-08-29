  • Harris English delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English sinks a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harris English makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.