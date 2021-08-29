-
-
Harold Varner III delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III curls in birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 11th at 17 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sungjae Im and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 21 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Varner III hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 seventh, Varner III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Varner III at 3 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Varner III hit his 98 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.
-
-