  • Harold Varner III delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III curls in birdie putt at BMW Championship

