  • Erik van Rooyen delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Erik van Rooyen throws a dart to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.