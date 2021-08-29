-
Erik van Rooyen delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen throws a dart to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 4th at 21 under with Sungjae Im; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 3rd at 22 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Erik van Rooyen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth van Rooyen hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, van Rooyen had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, van Rooyen's 199 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.
