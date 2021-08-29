-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo sinks 31-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 41st at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Grillo's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
Grillo missed the green on his first shot on the 224-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 2 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Grillo had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.
