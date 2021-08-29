-
Strong putting brings Dustin Johnson a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 6th at 20 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Dustin Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Johnson's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
