  • Strong putting brings Dustin Johnson a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.