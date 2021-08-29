-
Strong putting brings Daniel Berger a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger's nice tee shot yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Berger finished his round tied for 21st at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 23 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Daniel Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Berger's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 6 under for the round.
