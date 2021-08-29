-
-
Corey Conners delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Rahm, Burns and McIlroy share 8-under lead after Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Jon Rahm each carded 8-under 64s to lead by one heading into Friday.
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his round tied for 16th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 23 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Corey Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Conners's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 221-yard par-3 13th, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.
-
-