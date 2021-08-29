-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
Highlights
Collin Morikawa dials in tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 64th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 495-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
