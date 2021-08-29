-
Chris Kirk putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 47th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Chris Kirk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kirk's 103 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kirk hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
