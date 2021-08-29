-
Charley Hoffman putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charley Hoffman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 38th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 25 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 24 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Charley Hoffman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Hoffman hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
