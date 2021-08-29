In his final round at the BMW Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.

On the par-4 first, Schwartzel's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, he sank his approach from 123 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.