Charl Schwartzel shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel holes out for eagle at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Charl Schwartzel holes out from 123 yards to make eagle at the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the par-4 first, Schwartzel's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Schwartzel hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, he sank his approach from 123 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
