-
-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz nearly holes out to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-5 second, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Ortiz hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Ortiz hit an approach shot from 276 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Ortiz's 185 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
-
-