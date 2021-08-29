-
-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Cameron Tringale chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Tringale had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
-
-