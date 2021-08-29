-
-
Cameron Smith putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes 10-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Smith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 34th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 22 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Smith hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Smith's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 4 under for the round.
-
-