Cameron Champ putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cameron Champ had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Champ hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
