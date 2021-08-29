-
Cam Davis shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis jars lengthy birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cam Davis makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 29th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 24 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the par-4 first, Davis's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
Davis hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
