  • Cam Davis shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cam Davis makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Cam Davis jars lengthy birdie putt at BMW Championship

