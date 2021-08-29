-
Strong putting brings Bryson DeChambeau a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau gets up-and-down for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 1st at 27 under with Patrick Cantlay; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
