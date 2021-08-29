-
Brooks Koepka shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's tight tee shot leads to birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 22nd at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 25 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 21 under.
On the par-4 first, Koepka's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
At the 356-yard par-4 fifth Koepka hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Koepka at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Koepka had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 3 under for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 16th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 12 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Koepka to 3 under for the round.
