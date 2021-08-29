-
Brian Harman shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
Highlights
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 29th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 25 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 24 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Harman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Harman hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.
