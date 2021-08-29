  • Brian Harman shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman's nice tee shot yields birdie at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.