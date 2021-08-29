-
Branden Grace shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Branden Grace drains 15-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Branden Grace makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Grace's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grace had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Grace's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Grace's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
