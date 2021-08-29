-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Billy Horschel in the final round at the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks 36-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his round tied for 57th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Billy Horschel's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Horschel hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
