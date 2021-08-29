-
-
Alex Noren shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Alex Noren chips it close to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 9th at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the par-5 second, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Noren at 6 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 7 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 6 under for the round.
-
-