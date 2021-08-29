-
Abraham Ancer shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 9th at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 2 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.
