Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise sinks 30-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Aaron Wise makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 19th at 15 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 25 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rory McIlroy and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 21 under.
At the 365-yard par-4 first, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Wise had a 314-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 27-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Wise's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 5 under for the round.
