Xander Schauffele shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Schauffele's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Schauffele's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele's tee shot went 189 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
