Webb Simpson shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 28, 2021
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 12th at 11 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Simpson hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Simpson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
