Viktor Hovland putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland gets up-and-down for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 16 under.
Viktor Hovland got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a 367 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hovland's 84 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Hovland hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
