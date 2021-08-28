-
Tony Finau putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau chips it close to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Tony Finau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 30th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a 329 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Tony Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 495-yard par-4 15th, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
