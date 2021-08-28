In his third round at the BMW Championship, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 17 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hoge's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.