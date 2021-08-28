-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2021
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 17 under.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Gooch's 179 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gooch's tee shot went 188 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a double bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-