  • Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im sticks approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.