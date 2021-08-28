-
Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 28, 2021
Highlights
Sungjae Im sticks approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 3rd at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Im's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 14th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Im hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.
