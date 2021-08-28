-
Stewart Cink delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 17 under; and Sam Burns and Sungjae Im are tied for 7th at 16 under.
On the par-4 11th, Stewart Cink's 94 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Cink hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Cink hit his 106 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Cink hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.
