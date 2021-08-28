In his third round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 205 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Kim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kim's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kim's 80 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.