  • Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.