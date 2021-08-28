-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Shane Lowry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 41st at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
Lowry hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Lowry hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lowry his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
